Marshall gets Texas bowl game

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall will be playing a former Conference USA member in the Frisco Bowl on December 19th. The Herd is taking on the UTSA Road Runners to end the 2023 season who went 8-4 in the CUSA.

“At Marshall, we will strive to always be mindful of the big picture,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “This league did something extraordinary – 12 teams in bowl games – which shows that our league is legit. We played 10 teams that are participating in a bowl this season. We recognize that the Sun Belt is special, and we are honored to be back in a bowl and thrilled to take on UTSA in Frisco, Texas.”

The game kicks off at 9 p.m.

