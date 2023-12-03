Marshall gets Texas bowl game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall will be playing a former Conference USA member in the Frisco Bowl on December 19th. The Herd is taking on the UTSA Road Runners to end the 2023 season who went 8-4 in the CUSA.

“At Marshall, we will strive to always be mindful of the big picture,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “This league did something extraordinary – 12 teams in bowl games – which shows that our league is legit. We played 10 teams that are participating in a bowl this season. We recognize that the Sun Belt is special, and we are honored to be back in a bowl and thrilled to take on UTSA in Frisco, Texas.”

The game kicks off at 9 p.m.

