Cabell County 911 gets its own therapy dog

Cabell County 911 has a new addition to their staff -- a therapy dog named Ember.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County 911 has a new addition to their staff -- a therapy dog named Ember.

According to information from Cabell County 911′s social media, the 5-year-old Labrador comes from K9s for Warriors, a nonprofit based in Jacksonville, Florida.

She is West Virginia’s first officially certified 911 therapy dog, according to Cabell County 911.

Ember is trained to support dispatchers and first responders.

“Ember will also participate in our public education programs and may be in attendance at events with us,” the agency states.

