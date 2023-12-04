Man accused of robbing business at gunpoint

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is accused of robbing a business at gunpoint on Monday morning, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

Dispatch confirms the 911 call came in at about 9:23 a.m.

Dispatchers say a man entered Annie’s Place in the 800 block of Washington Ave with a gun.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have not located the man responsible.

Further information has not been released.

