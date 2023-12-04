Part of US-23 to close Monday night for demolition work

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of US-23 will be temporarily closed in Greenup County on Monday, December 4 as crews work to demolish the old AK Steel overpass in Greenup County.

KYTC said it would start at 7 p.m. On Monday, December 4, barricades will block US 23 north of Diederich Boulevard (KY 693) and south of the Ironton-Russell Bridge, and US 23 will be closed to all traffic between those points.

Traffic will be detoured through Flatwoods.

Contractors for Cleveland Cliffs plan to finish the demolition and reopen US 23 by Tuesday morning, but work and detours could continue the next night, if needed.

The highway will remain blocked until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, with the following detours in effect for US 23 traffic:

Northbound US 23: Merge left near the Boyd-Greenup county line (Russell Plaza), then turn left onto KY 693, continue north for 1.8 miles, then turn right onto KY 207 through Flatwoods (1.7 miles) to return to US 23 north of Russell.

Southbound US 23: Turn right at KY 207 north of Russell (near the rail yard), follow the highway through Flatwoods, then turn left onto KY 693 to return to US 23 near Russell Plaza south of the overpass. (Ironton, Ohio, traffic should continue straight to the Ironton-Russell Bridge.)

Ironton-Russell Bridge: Ohio traffic needing to go south on US 23 toward Ashland should turn right and take US 23 north to KY 207 to follow the detour through Flatwoods.

KYTC said drivers should expect backups and delays.

The work is being done by Cleveland Cliffs under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit.

