Power outage in Huntington affecting traffic lights

A supervisor with Cabell County 911 told WSAZ the power outage is also affecting traffic lights.
A supervisor with Cabell County 911 told WSAZ the power outage is also affecting traffic lights.(AEP)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Electric Power (AEP) is reporting approximately 1,533 customers are without electricity in the west end of Huntington.

A supervisor with Cabell County 911 told WSAZ the power outage is also affecting traffic lights.

The supervisor said the power has been gradually coming back on throughout the morning.

The power outage is also affecting a school.

Grace Christian School is on a two-hour delay.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard...
Final Four is set in College Football
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Lanes closed after crash on i-64 near Nitro exit
Man behind bars after an almost three hour long stand off with police.
Man arrested following standoff
Marshall gets Texas bowl game
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones

Latest News

The clubhouse and restaurant at Creekside Golf Course were destroyed by fire early Monday...
Fire destroys golf course clubhouse, restaurant
Honoring Officer Cassie Johnson
Fallen West Virginia police officer remembered three years later
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Dec 3
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Dec 3
WVU Football - WDTV Sports
WVU will take on UNC in Charlotte