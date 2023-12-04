Power outage in Huntington affecting traffic lights

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Electric Power (AEP) is reporting approximately 1,533 customers are without electricity in the west end of Huntington.

A supervisor with Cabell County 911 told WSAZ the power outage is also affecting traffic lights.

The supervisor said the power has been gradually coming back on throughout the morning.

The power outage is also affecting a school.

Grace Christian School is on a two-hour delay.

