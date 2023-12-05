1st WV boys HS hoops rankings are released

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the first day of the West Virginia high school boys basketball season, the Associated Press released the first rankings of the season. Here are the top ten in all four classes.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown

2. George Washington

3. Huntington

4. Parkersburg South

5. Jefferson

6. Spring Mills

7. South Charleston

(tie) Wheeling Park

9. Hedgesville

10. Woodrow Wilson

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Sr.

2. Shady Spring

3. East Fairmont

4. Winfield

5. Herbert Hoover

6. Logan

7. Scott

8. Elkins

9. North Marion

10. Ripley

Class AA

1. Charleston Catholic

2. Bluefield

3. Williamstown

4. Chapmanville

5. Wheeling Central

6. Ravenswood

7. Trinity

8. South Harrison

9. St. Marys

10. Wyoming East

Class A

1. Tucker County

2. James Monroe

3. Clay-Battelle

4. Tug Valley

5. Greater Beckley Christian

6. East Hardy

7. Webster County

8. Wahama

9. Cameron

10. Madonna

