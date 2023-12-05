1st WV boys HS hoops rankings are released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the first day of the West Virginia high school boys basketball season, the Associated Press released the first rankings of the season. Here are the top ten in all four classes.
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown
2. George Washington
3. Huntington
4. Parkersburg South
5. Jefferson
6. Spring Mills
7. South Charleston
(tie) Wheeling Park
9. Hedgesville
10. Woodrow Wilson
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Sr.
2. Shady Spring
3. East Fairmont
4. Winfield
5. Herbert Hoover
6. Logan
7. Scott
8. Elkins
9. North Marion
10. Ripley
Class AA
1. Charleston Catholic
2. Bluefield
3. Williamstown
4. Chapmanville
5. Wheeling Central
6. Ravenswood
7. Trinity
8. South Harrison
9. St. Marys
10. Wyoming East
Class A
1. Tucker County
2. James Monroe
3. Clay-Battelle
4. Tug Valley
5. Greater Beckley Christian
6. East Hardy
7. Webster County
8. Wahama
9. Cameron
10. Madonna
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.