Crews fight large fire at former business
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington firefighters are on the scene late Monday night of a large fire at a former business near downtown, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
Fire was showing from the multiple-story brick building when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street. The roadways are closed in that area.
The building housed AA Transmission. It has been the site of former fires, including a massive one in 2017.
The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are all on the scene.
No injuries were initially reported.
