Crews fight large fire at former business

Huntington firefighters are on the scene Monday night of a large fire at a business near...
Huntington firefighters are on the scene Monday night of a large fire at a business near downtown.(WSAZ/Jacob Innis)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington firefighters are on the scene late Monday night of a large fire at a former business near downtown, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Fire was showing from the multiple-story brick building when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street. The roadways are closed in that area.

The building housed AA Transmission. It has been the site of former fires, including a massive one in 2017.

The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are all on the scene.

No injuries were initially reported.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys golf course clubhouse in Wayne County
Fire destroys golf course clubhouse, restaurant
Dispatchers say a man entered Annie’s Place in the 800 block of Washington Ave with a gun.
Man accused of robbing business at gunpoint
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 2-yard...
Final Four is set in College Football
Man behind bars after an almost three hour long stand off with police.
Man arrested following standoff
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Lanes closed after crash on i-64 near Nitro exit

Latest News

Grey, damp Tuesday
First Warning Forecast
Looking ahead to next steps for road slip in Cabell County
Utility poles and wires moved; Madison Creek Road slip repair may begin
Local, federal leaders speak about saving USPS jobs
USPS announces no local jobs at stake
Local, federal leaders speak about saving USPS jobs
Local, federal leaders speak about saving USPS jobs