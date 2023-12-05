Crews fight large fire at former business

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington firefighters are on the scene late Monday night of a large fire at a former business near downtown, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Fire was showing from the multiple-story brick building when firefighters arrived just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 3rd Street. The roadways are closed in that area.

The building housed AA Transmission. It has been the site of former fires, including a massive one in 2017.

The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are all on the scene.

No injuries were initially reported.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.