Damp chill thru Wednesday

Showers to turn to wet snow, accumulations in mountains
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tuesday featured a “wall to wall” dull and dingy cloud cover with scattered light rain showers dampening the ground in spots. By evening, rain showers blossomed into ground dampening bursts in time for Winterfest in Portsmouth and the Huntington Christmas parade. Meanwhile the air was chilling down and with it came the prospect of wet snow. First in the high country the flakes were to fly, then in time the snow level was to drop down into many Central WV valley towns. While an inch or 2 of snow can lay down in towns like Richwood, Elkins and Webster Springs, the ski lodges looked to benefit from the colder air at altitude to help stack up a general 4″.

Tonight damp and chilly with rain showers. Mixed wet snow late tonight. Low 33. Wednesday overcast and cold with morning snow flurries dusting the roofs and cartops in spots High near 40.

Thursday after a cold start sunshine returns high 52. Friday and Saturday, partly cloudy skies with warming breezes. Highs near 60.

Sunday windy and mild with showers and thunder squalls. Highs 55-60 before a chill down by late day.

