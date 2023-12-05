December chill down in-coming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend warmth featured two days with highs in the low 60s. Am I the only one with a dandelion on my lawn (just one, but it just goes to show you). Then Monday the cloud cover and a light breeze backed highs off to 50 with 40s on tap for Tuesday. Still the first shot of PROLONGED cold arctic air of the season will have to wait at least another week since this week’s chill will be fleeting.

Tonight clouds will slowly break up which spells doom for the few leftover showers out there. Overnight the air will chill down into the low 30s. Tuesday skies will trend mostly cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Highs will crest near 45. Tuesday night showers will mix with wet snow. Low 32.

Wednesday will be blustery and colder with snow flurries perhaps dusting the ground. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s.

Thursday starts frosty cold with lows in the 20s. Then sunshine takes over with milder breeze. Highs aim for the 50s. Friday too will be nice with partly cloudy skies. Highs 55-60.

By the weekend, highs will again aim for the 60s with showers and even spring-like thunder squall probable by Sunday.

