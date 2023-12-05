Deputies | Man steals car, drives under the influence of drugs

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in jail on Tuesday after deputies say he used pepper-spray on a woman, then stole her car.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Cross Lanes Taco Bell around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2023, after a 911 call.

While responding to the call, deputies say they passed Michael Scott Carpenter in the stolen car on W. Washington Street between Cross Lanes and Dunbar.

A traffic stop revealed Carpenter was also driving under the influence of drugs.

Deputies learned Carpenter’s license had already been revoked for a prior DUI, and they found him in possession of narcotics along with pepper spray.

Carpenter was charged with robbery, domestic battery, second offense DUI, and driving revoked for DUI.

He is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The victim in this case was treated at the scene by medics for non-life-threatening injuries and her vehicle was returned to her possession without damage, deputies say.

