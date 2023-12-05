Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.(23ANDME)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.

In some cases, that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes and birth years.

The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14,000 of the company’s user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA relatives’ profiles.

A 23andMe spokesperson did not respond to questions about who carried out the hack.

The company says it’s notifying affected customers and has taken steps to further protect customer data.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys golf course clubhouse in Wayne County
Fire destroys golf course clubhouse, restaurant
Dispatchers say a man entered Annie’s Place in the 800 block of Washington Ave with a gun.
Man accused of robbing business at gunpoint
Huntington firefighters are on the scene Monday night of a large fire at a business near...
Crews fight large fire at former business
The incident happened along Blue Moon Hollow Road, according to WVSP.
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Wayne County
American Girl is closing another storefront. (American Girl)
American Girl store in Columbus closing

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On Course for Change
FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18
Friends and firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't...
Firefighters decorate home for man with cancer
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Traffic pattern shifted on I-64 in Cabell County
Traffic pattern shifted on part of I-64