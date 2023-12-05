Herd hires new OC

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football program has a new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tuesday afternoon as they announced the hiring of Seth Doege. He spent the last season at Purdue where he was the tight ends coach.

“We’re really excited to have Seth join our staff,” Huff said of his new offensive coordinator. “Seth is a young, innovative offensive mind who will bring a lot of value to both our offense and our organization.”

On Twitter, Doege said “Let’s rock!! We are pumped to be a part of the Herd Family. Put the ball down and watch what happens!”

Before coaching at Purdue, he was at Ole Miss in 2022 and at USC the previous three years.

