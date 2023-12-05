Holiday gift ideas for loved ones with hearing loss

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is only a few weeks away. Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four with some gift ideas for your loved ones with hearing loss.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.