Johnson Co. man arrested, accused of shooting son

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A father is in custody on an attempted murder charge after deputies say he shot his son.

An arrest citation showed, deputies were called out to a home along State Highway 1559 in the Sitka community on Friday for a male who had been shot.

Deputies said they found Timothy Rivers, 61, sitting in a chair smoking a marijuana pipe with a Winchester .30-30 lying in front of him.

Dispatchers told deputies the male that had been shot was already being taken to the hospital by a family member.

Officials later conducted and recorded an interview with Rivers, where he said his son had came into a back room and began yelling.

Rivers told investigators he warned his son to be quiet or that he would hurt him.

Timothy Rivers was taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Along with an attempted murder charge, Rivers faces additional charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree and cultivate in marijuana (five plants or more) - first offense.

