Local, federal leaders speak about saving USPS jobs

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced last week that it will be conducting a review into the South Charleston Postal Distribution Center.

Some worry that could cost them their jobs, although state and federal leaders are stepping up to help prevent that.

“Security for the workers -- we don’t want them going to work everyday wondering if this is the last day,” said South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens. “We want people have the security and peace of mind that they are going to have a paycheck over the lifetime of their employment.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke with the postmaster general and said in a statement, in part: “the South Charleston facility will not have one single employee laid off, and instead deliver major investments to the facility to better meet the demands of the public and the market.”

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also released a statement showing her support for the 800 jobs at the plant.

Mayor Mullens says he hopes that does not mean major inconveniences for workers and families.

“We hope that all those families get to stay in place, granted they say none of the jobs will be lost,” Mullens said. “I hope that that doesn’t potentially mean be transferred or relocated. That can always be tough for a family, so I am hoping that what that means is that jobs will stay here in this facility.”

The review is all part of what the company says is a 10-year, $40 billion plan to modernize the nation’s aging postal system.

Senator Capito said she spoke Monday with the postmaster general today about USPS concerns.

