Man dies in Logan County house fire

(Free-to-use)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man, 41, dead in a house fire on Dec. 3, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

The house fire happened in the town of Bruno.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, according to the Fire Marshal.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.

