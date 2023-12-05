Man faces 2 murder counts after bodies found at apartment complex

UPDATE 12/5/23 @ 4:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces two counts of first-degree murder after two bodies were found Tuesday afternoon at a Charleston apartment complex, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Nicholas David Hanshaw, 38, of Charleston, was arrested. Police said they received a well-being check in the 1500 block of Dorchester Road and discovered the two victims.

Their names are being withheld until family is notified.

Hanshaw was being arraigned late Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Charleston Police at 304-348-6480 or 304-348-8111.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a large police presence Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Charleston, our crew at the scene reports.

It is happening in the 1500 block of Dorchester Road.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the incident was reported just before 1 p.m.

Several Charleston Police Department officers are on the scene, and one apartment unit is surrounded by crime scene tape.

We’re working to get more details about what happened.

