Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Lexington man was in disbelief after he won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Vasquez had just returned to his car when he began to scratch the ticket. He soon realized he had matched the candle symbol to win the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes,” Vasquez said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Vasquez received a check for $71,500 after taxes. He told officials he plans to pay off his car and put the rest in the bank.

“Funny thing is, when I walked up to the counter, I said to the clerk, ‘Give me the winning ticket,’” Vasquez added.

Speedway will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

