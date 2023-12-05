Toy drive collects donations to replace ones lost in fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The annual toy drive at Creekside Golf Course has been a longstanding tradition.

Sherry Webb, the owner’s sister, said the drive started about six years ago to give back to families in Wayne County.

“The more stuff we get, the more kids we can help. Each year, the drive has grown. It’s gotten bigger each year,” said Sherry Webb.

Creekside held its annual drive on Friday night.

A fire broke out and destroyed the clubhouse and restaurant Monday morning.

“As joyous as it was on Friday evening when the toys came to make sure these families have a celebratory Christmas. Come Sunday night, devastation took those toys away,” Webb said.

Webb said they lost about $3,000 worth of donations in the fire.

Webb said some of the regular customers of Creekside decided to do a drive of their own to help recoup the lost donations.

“Some of the patrons in the community came together and set up a Lavalette location,” Webb said.” This is not the first tragedy this community has been dealt with, but every time, people come together. What a wonderful place to live in Wayne, West Virginia.”

Webb coordinates with principals of the Wayne County Schools to help coordinate the families the gifts go toward. She also works in the public school system and shared her first-hand experience of seeing the principals pick out gifts for students at their school.

“I’ve gotten to be the one and say ‘hey, come over and pick what you need for your school,’ ” Webb said. “I got to be on the front end and see firsthand that principal say ‘hey, that child needs this’ ... It’s exciting to know we’ve been a part of that.”

Donations will be accepted at Lavalette Elementary School on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

“We suspect to be back up and running by mid-summer, and we will definitely be back in time for next year’s toy drive,” Webb said. “Christmas 2024 will be bright at Creekside Golf Course.”

