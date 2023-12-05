Toy drive collects donations to replace ones lost in fire

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The annual toy drive at Creekside Golf Course has been a longstanding tradition.

Sherry Webb, the owner’s sister, said the drive started about six years ago to give back to families in Wayne County.

“The more stuff we get, the more kids we can help. Each year, the drive has grown. It’s gotten bigger each year,” said Sherry Webb.

Creekside held its annual drive on Friday night.

A fire broke out and destroyed the clubhouse and restaurant Monday morning.

“As joyous as it was on Friday evening when the toys came to make sure these families have a celebratory Christmas. Come Sunday night, devastation took those toys away,” Webb said.

Webb said they lost about $3,000 worth of donations in the fire.

Webb said some of the regular customers of Creekside decided to do a drive of their own to help recoup the lost donations.

“Some of the patrons in the community came together and set up a Lavalette location,” Webb said.” This is not the first tragedy this community has been dealt with, but every time, people come together. What a wonderful place to live in Wayne, West Virginia.”

Webb coordinates with principals of the Wayne County Schools to help coordinate the families the gifts go toward. She also works in the public school system and shared her first-hand experience of seeing the principals pick out gifts for students at their school.

“I’ve gotten to be the one and say ‘hey, come over and pick what you need for your school,’ ” Webb said. “I got to be on the front end and see firsthand that principal say ‘hey, that child needs this’ ... It’s exciting to know we’ve been a part of that.”

Donations will be accepted at Lavalette Elementary School on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

“We suspect to be back up and running by mid-summer, and we will definitely be back in time for next year’s toy drive,” Webb said. “Christmas 2024 will be bright at Creekside Golf Course.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys golf course clubhouse in Wayne County
Fire destroys golf course clubhouse, restaurant
Dispatchers say a man entered Annie’s Place in the 800 block of Washington Ave with a gun.
Man accused of robbing business at gunpoint
Huntington firefighters are on the scene Monday night of a large fire at a business near...
Crews fight large fire at former business
The incident happened along Blue Moon Hollow Road, according to WVSP.
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Wayne County
American Girl is closing another storefront. (American Girl)
American Girl store in Columbus closing

Latest News

Traffic pattern shifted on I-64 in Cabell County
Traffic pattern shifted on part of I-64
Traffic pattern shifted on I-64 in Cabell County
Traffic pattern shifted on I-64 in Cabell County
WSAZ Investigates | WV American Water Makes Case for Rate Hike
WSAZ Investigates | WV American Water Makes Case for Rate Hike
WSAZ Investigates | WV American Water Makes Case for Rate Hike
WSAZ Investigates | WV American Water Makes Case for Rate Hike