Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl

KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lawrenceburg, Ky. (WKYT) - An Amber Alert is out for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg.

Kentucky State Police are looking for Zoi Price. They say she left with her biological dad Bradley Price.

The two are said to be in a silver or gray 2000 Honda Odyssey with Kentucky license plates 111TJL.

They were last seen in Lawrenceburg. Their direction of travel is not known.

Price is 61 years old. He’s bald with hazel eyes.

