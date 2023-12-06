Community grateful to see vacant former business torn down

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A nuisance property in Huntington that was the scene of a massive fire Monday night has largely been reduced to rubble.

Crews worked Tuesday evening to tear down the former A and A Transmissions building in the 300 block of 4th Avenue.

Jack Hicks owns a store called Clear View, which sells automotive supplies, across from the vacant building. He called watching its destruction “an early Christmas present.”

He says it was disheartening coming to work every day across from the eyesore, where he says people would go to do drugs.

“You’ve got to feed your family and pay your bills, and a lot of your customers are afraid to come to this area it’s so bad sometimes,” he said.

His eyes swelled with tears of joy as he watched crews set up for the demolition.

“It’s been so long waiting on this to happen,” he said.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says the building was already slated to be torn down even before Monday night’s fire, which was the second massive fire there in six years. Fuller says after the latest incident, this was fast-tracked.

Tony Daniels is the office manager and a counselor at the Anchor Project Center, which helps people recover from drug addiction. Their office is located a couple buildings over from the vacant building. He also says it’s a big relief to see this property go.

“A lot of the homeless will camp out in there and light fires to try to stay warm, especially in this kind of weather,” Daniels said. “It’s been an ongoing problem for some time.”

The fire chief says they’ll also be doing environmental work and testing at the site. That’s expected to be finished within a week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.