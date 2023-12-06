Las Vegas police responds active shooter alert at UNLV; suspect deceased

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

Just after 12:30 p.m. PT, police updated the situation saying they had located one suspect that that person was deceased.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened along Blue Moon Hollow Road, according to WVSP.
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Wayne County
Man arrested in double murder
2 murder victims found at apartment complex
Huntington firefighters are on the scene Monday night of a large fire at a business near...
Crews fight large fire at former business
Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Carpenter is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies | Man steals car, drives under the influence of drugs

Latest News

Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist.
Scioto County teacher indicted for sexual battery
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holiday students with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’