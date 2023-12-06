Manna Meals resumes in-person dining at new location

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Manna Meal is in the middle of its first week at its new dining location at Garnet Career Center.

The organization paused its dining service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in November following several incidents near the site, including a fatal stabbing in September in the church’s parking lot.

James Digenova, who said he has been reliant on Manna Meal for the last three months, had his challenges when there was no dining room.

“It’s food security, like we if we don’t have a meal, especially about lunchtime. serving lunch is a destination, we know we can go get a meal,” Digenova said. “A lot of people hanging in not knowing where to go, so we had to scramble to see where to eat, where to go.”

New security measures at Garnet Street include off-duty Charleston Police officers stopping by the dining room and having extra staff near the entrance.

Manna Meal’s Executive Director Amy Wolfe said it was important to resume in-person dining as soon as possible.

“It was really important that people knew that now that we had a new place to come inside away from the elements and a sense of community,” she said. “Really, we see our meal as much more than just substance for your body ... as a community, it’s a chance for something better.”

Both Wolfe and Digenova said it was a challenge to go without dining for as long as they did but are happy to have warm meal and a sense of community.

“Having the dining room offers a sense of community and that’s so important for anyone and everyone and each meal strengthens our community, one person at a time one meal at a time,” Wolfe said.

“It’s always good to see people that you’ve seen before and know that everybody’s getting a meal and get a warm place and stay for a while,” Digenova said.

Garnet Career Center is located at 422 Dickinson St. in Charleston. Dining room access is available via the Shrewsbury Street entrance.

Breakfast is served every day from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.