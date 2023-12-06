Police looking for ‘vehicle of interest’ following armed robbery at business

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Huntington Police Department has released photos of what the department is calling a ‘vehicle of interest’ relating to an armed robbery at a business on Monday, Dec. 4.

The armed robbery happened around 9 a.m. at Annie’s gambling parlor located at 804 Washington Avenue.

Police reported that the man showed a gun and demanded money.

He took off after with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

The vehicle of interest is believed to be a 2010-2013 silver Nissan Marano with tinted windows and a defect on the rear passenger door.

HPD is searching for a vehicle of interest in relation to an armed robbery at Annie's gambling parlor. (Alyssa Hannahs | Huntington Police Department)

HPD is searching for a vehicle of interest in relation to an armed robbery at Annie's gambling parlor. (Alyssa Hannahs | Huntington Police Department)

Anyone with information related to the vehicle of interest is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4470, Ext. 1083. Information can also be left by calling 911 or the Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.