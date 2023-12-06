Portion of Marching Thunder to attend bowl game in Texas

Representatives of cheerleading and dance teams will also attend
Members of Marshall University's Band - the Marching Thunder
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Marshall University football team will play in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas.

However, the university says not all affiliated groups, including the band and the cheer team, will be able to attend due to the travel costs associated with taking all members.

“The conference allocations do not cover all these additional, significant expenses,” said Marshall officials on Wednesday.

The university said on Wednesday that earlier in the week, leaders explored the idea of sending representatives from the band, cheerleading squad, and dance team.

On Wednesday morning, the groups met and found a way to achieve that goal, the university said.

A subset of the groups - 50 members from our marching band plus representatives of our cheerleading and dance teams - will now be attending on Dec. 19.

“They are important to our university’s identity and tradition, and we are glad they will represent us in Frisco.”

