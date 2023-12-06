Scioto County teacher indicted for sexual battery

Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist.
Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist.(Ohio Attorney General)
Dec. 6, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman from South Webster has been indicted on charges of sexual battery, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Caroline Johnson, 36, was indicted by a Scioto County Common Pleas Court grand jury on three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

An investigation conducted by Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Johnson engaged in sexual activity with a minor during her employment with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District.

Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist with the school district.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

