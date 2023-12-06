Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say

By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (Gray News/KPHO) - A young boy in Arizona is dead after drowning in a pool on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say first responders were called to a Gilbert-area home regarding a possible drowning at around 2:30 p.m.

Rescuers said they found a 1-year-old child who had fallen into an unfenced pool in a backyard.

CPR was performed on the boy who was taken to the hospital but he later died.

Police said it appeared the toddler crawled through a doggie door to get into the backyard before falling into the pool. It’s unclear how long he was in the water.

Police have not immediately identified the boy or his family, but said their investigation remains ongoing.

