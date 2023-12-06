Traffic pattern shifted on part of I-64

A traffic shift has been made to the left contraflow lane on I-64 East in Cabell County. This is near the 29th Street exit of I-64.
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have another traffic alert to tell you about on Interstate 64.

A shift has been made to the left contraflow lane on I-64 East in Cabell County. This is near the 29th Street exit of I-64.

Drivers who enter the left lane at that point will not be able to take the Merritt Creek or Huntington Mall exits. Those drivers will have to wait until Milton to exit the interstate.

We have reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation about the change and why there are no signs alerting drivers.

They tell us portable message boards have now been added and signs will be installed on Wednesday.

