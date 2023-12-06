Warm up into weekend, then beware!

50s and 60s in our weather future
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a plain chilly December day, prospects of a warmup into the weekend are welcomed news. The mention of a few near 60 degree days with gusty breezes serves as a friendly reminder that the fall fire season is not over yet (in Kentucky and West Virginia). Of course brush fires need just 3 things to flourish any month, any state; namely, warming winds and dry vegetation and a carelessly lit match.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and chilly. Low near 30. Thursday skies will trend mostly sunny with a milder afternoon high in the low 50s. Careful of the gusty southwest wind. Friday will climb the temperature ladder as highs aim for 60 with afternoon sun. Saturday partly cloudy with an afternoon shower risk. Highs an unseasonable 60-65. Saturday night, rain will arrive then continue into Sunday. Sunday a chilly rain will change to snow by nightfall.

Monday snow ends and gives way to a chilled day with Pt. Cloudy skies. High 42.

Then dry and bright next week with daily highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
The incident happened along Blue Moon Hollow Road, according to WVSP.
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Wayne County
Man arrested in double murder
2 murder victims found at apartment complex
Huntington firefighters are on the scene Monday night of a large fire at a business near...
Crews fight large fire at former business
Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
Cause ruled undetermined after human remains found inside burned minivan

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | After the cool down, warmth returns to end the week
Use extra caution while traveling on wet roads
Damp chill thru Wednesday
weather
warmer temperatures on the way
"Plain" Chilly December week ahead
December chill down incoming