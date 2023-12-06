Woman, infant killed in crash

Fatal crash(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman and an infant were killed on Tuesday afternoon during an accident on State Route 588, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m. near milepost 3 in Raccoon Township in Gallia County.

Troopers say Brandi Wilbur, 44, of Jackson, Ohio, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle that was stopped preparing to turn into a private drive.

Wilbur and an infant passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Another woman and another child traveling in Wilbur’s car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Further information has not been released.

