WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On Course for Change

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April 8, 2022, changed Kaylee Bannister’s life forever.

“It still feels like it happened last month,” Bannister said.

Bannister dropped to the floor when she got a call that her mother and grandmother were involved in an accident at the intersection of Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. Deputies said their car was hit by a truck that failed to yield the right-of-way.

Bannister’s mother survived, but her beloved Nana, Linda Lee, was killed.

“Especially around the holidays, it is getting near my birthday, my mom’s birthday. Christmas, it has been really hard on all of us. It’s really permanently changed every one of my family members’ lives,” Bannister said.

In the months that followed, Bannister said she could not go through the intersection and told others to take a different route.

“I would say, a good solid six months, every time someone would try to go by -- I would tell them to go a different way because it was hard for me to even try to imagine what my mom would have seen, you know,” Bannister said.

Bannister was not alone in her pain. During our initial investigation Tragic Turn, WSAZ found Lee was one of 10 who died in crashes at that same intersection.

The WVDOH said they were conducting a review of the intersection to identify potential improvements. A few months later, the WVDOH told WSAZ they had decided to install a traffic light at the intersection.

WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty met up with Bannister to share the news.

Fast forward a little more than a year later, the WVDOH made good on that plan and installed a light at the intersection Thursday.

During the weekend, Bannister went to see the intersection with a friend.

“He took me there and I did not even realize what was going on until I was there and I was like, wow they are telling the truth, it was there,” Bannister’s said.

In WSAZ’s initial investigation, WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty spoke with Logan County Commissioner Danny Godby about the concern for driver safety. Now that the light is up, Rafferty met up with him again to talk about the change.

“We have lost so many lives through the process there, and I want to thank you and WSAZ for the job that you have done in bringing this to everyone’s attention I don’t think it would have happened without you,” Godby said.

Both Godby and Bannister believe the traffic light will save lives.

“We are dealing with people’s lives here,” Godby said. “Something is done, and they are trying to do something to aid our people, and I am thankful for it.”

Bannister is also thankful for what she says is a tribute to her Nana and the others who lost their lives at the intersection.

“I am really glad I could be a part of a change that was great. I really didn’t believe it at first, but then when it happened, it blew my mind. I was amazed that we actually did something in honor of everyone that lost their lives at that intersection,” she said.

The DOH said crews plan to flash the new lights Wednesday, weather permitting. The lights on U.S. 119 will flash yellow, and the lights on the Old Logan Road will flash red.

The lights will become fully functional in the next two weeks as crews finish wiring and installing signage.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.