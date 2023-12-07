8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feat while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth...
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County
Separate crashes close I-64
I-64 reopens hours after crashes
A man who owns a business across the street has wanted to see this so badly, he was literally...
Community grateful to see vacant former business torn down
The armed robbery happened at Annie’s gambling parlor located at 804 Washington Avenue.
Police looking for ‘vehicle of interest’ following armed robbery at business

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | PSC seeks information in gas outage
WSAZ Investigates | PSC seeks information in gas outage
WSAZ Investigates | PSC seeks information in gas outage
WSAZ Investigates | PSC seeks information in gas outage
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors
On November 28, leadership at the 911 Center said there was a nearly nine-hour-long outage at...
911 centers file complaint against Frontier after outages