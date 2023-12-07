Amber Alert canceled after Virginia teen located

An Amber Alert issued for a 17-year-old from Virginia has been canceled after she was located.
An Amber Alert issued for a 17-year-old from Virginia has been canceled after she was located.(NCMEC)
By Pat Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl after she was located.

Police earlier said 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines was believed to be in extreme danger after an abduction that happened at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at her cousin’s house in Bloxom, WDBJ reported.

She was believed to have been abducted by a woman named Yantza Agular. No information about Agular’s whereabouts was available when police canceled the Amber Alert.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
A man who owns a business across the street has wanted to see this so badly, he was literally...
Community grateful to see vacant former business torn down
The armed robbery happened at Annie’s gambling parlor located at 804 Washington Avenue.
Police looking for ‘vehicle of interest’ following armed robbery at business
Man arrested in double murder
2 murder victims found at apartment complex
A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth...
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County

Latest News

Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker,...
Woman who threw food at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job
The candidates are trying to chip away at former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in...
GOP presidential candidates battle it out in 4th debate
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Fighting between Israel, Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population
One dead in shooting
One dead in shooting