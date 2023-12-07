Amber Alert canceled after Virginia teen located

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - The Virginia State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl after she was located.

Police earlier said 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines was believed to be in extreme danger after an abduction that happened at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was last seen at her cousin’s house in Bloxom, WDBJ reported.

She was believed to have been abducted by a woman named Yantza Agular. No information about Agular’s whereabouts was available when police canceled the Amber Alert.

