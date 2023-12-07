Arrest made in Gallia County homicide investigation

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly assault investigation in Gallia County, according to the sheriff’s office.

David A. Freeman, 69, of Addison Township in Gallia County, died in the incident that was reported just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Hernandez, 20, of Gallipolis, is charged in the deadly assault that took place at Freeman’s home in the 600 block of Georges Creek Road.

“After days of investigation, on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 6, 2023, a male was taken into custody by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with this heinous crime. That individual is identified as Joseph P. Hernandez, age 20, of Gallipolis, Ohio,” said Sheriff Matt Champlin. “My office will be continuing to consult with the office of Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren as to charges in this matter. However, we are thankful to reach this point of resolution in this case and to be in a position to seek justice for Mr. Freeman and his family.”

