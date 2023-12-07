Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County

Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County.
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County.(KTTC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rhodes Avenue. Investigators say it happened during a domestic situation at a home.

Police tell us charges are pending after the investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department Investigative Unit. They were called in for assistance by the New Boston Police Department.

Additional details have not been released, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
The incident happened along Blue Moon Hollow Road, according to WVSP.
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Wayne County
Man arrested in double murder
2 murder victims found at apartment complex
Huntington firefighters are on the scene Monday night of a large fire at a business near...
Crews fight large fire at former business
A man who owns a business across the street has wanted to see this so badly, he was literally...
Community grateful to see vacant former business torn down

Latest News

Kentucky statewide motor vehicle services to be temporarily unavailable
Kentucky statewide motor vehicle services to be temporarily unavailable
Kentucky statewide motor vehicle services to be temporarily unavailable
Kentucky Motor and Vessel services to be temporarily paused
Fire officials provide heating safety tips for the winter months
Fire officials provide heating safety tips for the winter months
WSAZ Investigates | Subsidies draw criticism in WV American Water rate case
WSAZ Investigates | Subsidies draw criticism in WV American Water rate case