Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County.

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rhodes Avenue. Investigators say it happened during a domestic situation at a home.

Police tell us charges are pending after the investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department Investigative Unit. They were called in for assistance by the New Boston Police Department.

Additional details have not been released, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.