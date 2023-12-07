Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home

The deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) hit close to home Wednesday for one family in our region.
By Tim Irr
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Terry Foster, who’s from Cabell County, reached out to us earlier Wednesday -- telling us his daughter is a student at UNLV.

She sent him screenshots of the text alerts she was getting from the university.

Those alerts kept students informed with messages such as “Report of shots fired” and “Run-hide-fight.”

For more from our interview with Terry Foster, click on the video link.

