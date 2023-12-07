First boys basketball game played in new Herbert Hoover High School

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Herbert Hoover Huskies boys basketball team played their first ever game in their new school Wednesday night.

Fans packed the gym as the Huskies hosted Hurricane.

The devastating flooding of 2016 destroyed their old building.

In the years since, the teams had to play their home games in the Elkview Middle School gym.

Junior player Dane Hatfield says they’re thrilled to finally be able to claim a true home court advantage.

“It means a lot,” Hatfield said. “We’ve been at the middle school a while, so to have the whole community here, it’s something special.”

“Some of those guys went through four years of high school in the portables,” first-year head coach Brett Rector said. “It’s incredible how much adversity some of these families have been through. Just to see this building and this facility, it’s here. I think our guys are really thankful for that, and they’re going to embrace that.”

The Huskies came up short Wednesday night, falling to Hurricane 63-53.

