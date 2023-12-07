Gov. Justice appoints judge for the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of Sean K. “Corky” Hammers, of Cabell County, West Virginia, to the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit serving Cabell County.

He is set to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christopher D. Chiles on Oct. 31, 2023.

Hammers has 30 years of legal experience, primarily serving in the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

He served 17 years as Assistant Prosecutor and has held the position of Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney since 2014.

Hammers graduated from Barboursville High School in 1986 and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics from Marshall University in 1990. He furthered his education by obtaining his Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, in 1993.

“Cabell County Commission congratulates Corky on his new appointment. Based upon the state code we will take the task of appointing his replacement very seriously. We plan to vet all candidates who apply. This is a very important position for the citizens of Cabell County. We don’t take that lightly. Everyone will be treated with fairness and equality in this process,” Kelli Sobonya, President of the Cabell County Commission said on Thursday.

