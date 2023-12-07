Holidays at Camp Landing Entertainment District

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Studio went on the road for a live edition from Camp Landing Entertainment District in Boyd County, Kentucky.

From a meet and greet with Santa to festive painting classes and a Christmas movie series - Camp Landing has a number of ways to get you into the holiday spirit.

The big man in red has also brought some North Pole magic to the Camp Landing Entertainment District.

Kids have the opportunity to share their wish list and get a picture with Santa on December 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Santa will also make additional visits on December 7, 14, and 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

