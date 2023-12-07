Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Christmas - you can spend more time around the tree with your family and less time in the kitchen.

Jeff and Toni Madden, owners of Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what’s on the menu this holiday season.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.