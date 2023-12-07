Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Christmas - you can spend more time around the tree with your family and less time in the kitchen.

Jeff and Toni Madden, owners of Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us what’s on the menu this holiday season.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
A person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in New Boston, according to the Portsmouth...
Deadly shooting investigated in Scioto County
Separate crashes close I-64
I-64 reopens hours after crashes
A man who owns a business across the street has wanted to see this so badly, he was literally...
Community grateful to see vacant former business torn down
The armed robbery happened at Annie’s gambling parlor located at 804 Washington Avenue.
Police looking for ‘vehicle of interest’ following armed robbery at business

Latest News

Local documentary to be screened at Foundry Theater in Huntington
Local documentary to be screened at Foundry Theater in Huntington
Resources available at HopeSource
Resources available at HopeSource
.
Gov. Justice appoints judge for the Sixth Judicial Court Circuit
Studio 3
Jack’s Pizza and new Malibu Jack’s conference center