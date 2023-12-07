Kentucky statewide motor vehicle services to be temporarily unavailable

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - All county clerk offices in the state of Kentucky will temporarily pause in-person and online motor and vessel-related services.

The state says this is being done to work on modernizing their vehicle information database.

Online vehicle registration renewal in the state of Kentucky will be unavailable starting Dec. 28, and online renewal will be restored the week of Jan. 8.

In person motor vehicle and vessel-related services will be unavailable as early as Dec. 29.

All county clerk offices will pause those services starting Jan. 1, 2024, and gradually resume services the week of Jan. 8, 2024.

The following services will be unavailable during the migration:

- Vehicle and boat registration renewals

- Vehicle and boat titling and transfers

- Disabled parking permit issuance

- License plate issuance

The rollout of the new service is different for each county, so you are encouraged to contact your local county clerk office for specific details of service restoration.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.