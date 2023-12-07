Milder trend into weekend, then beware!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a plain chilly December day, prospects of a warmup into the weekend are welcomed news. The mention of a few near 60 degree days with gusty breezes serves as a friendly reminder that the fall fire season is not over yet (in Kentucky and West Virginia). Of course brush fires need just 3 things to flourish any month, any state; namely, warming winds and dry vegetation and a carelessly lit match.

Tonight, partly cloudy and chilly. Areas of frost will be common where clouds break up. Low near 30, with 20s under the starshine. Thursday skies will trend mostly sunny with a milder afternoon high in the low 50s. Careful of the gusty southwest wind. Friday will climb the temperature ladder as highs aim for 60 with afternoon sun. Saturday partly cloudy with an afternoon shower risk. Highs an unseasonable 60-65. Saturday night, rain will arrive then continue into Sunday. Sunday a chilly rain will change to snow by nightfall.

Monday snow ends and gives way to a chilled day with Pt. Cloudy skies. High 42.

Then dry and bright next week with daily highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

