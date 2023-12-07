Sen. Capito presses USPS Postmaster General for answers about Charleston facility

(WSAZ) -- U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says she has sent a letter to United States Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for clarity regarding USPS’s Mail Processing Facility Review of the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center.

Senator Capito also stressed the importance of the center to West Virginia and its 800 employees, and advocated that no jobs be lost or moved out-of-state.

Earlier this week, Senator Capito says she spoke with Postmaster General DeJoy on the matter and conveyed concerns from local leaders and employees at the center.

“While I understand the need for the United States Postal Service (USPS) to review its operations and to improve upon them, I believe that this facility is essential not only for all 800 employees at the center, but also for the West Virginians that depend on it for all their postal needs,” Senator Capito wrote.

“USPS should be transparent and forthright as the review is conducted. Confusion and lack of information should not have a place in this process,” Senator Capito continued.

On Nov. 28, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he had sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General asking for USPS not to move their South Charleston Distribution and Processing Center.

Gov. Justice sends letter to Postmaster General regarding review of South Charleston facility

“The recent “Notice of Intent: Mail Processing Facility Review Charleston P&DC released by the U.S. Postal Service” has deeply concerned us in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice in the letter. “Beyond being a cornerstone of postal operations for much of West Virginia, this center employs over 800 West Virginians, exemplifying the strong work ethic and dedication emblematic of our state’s citizens.’

On Monday, Dec. 4, the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that there will be no job losses in connection with a review of the South Charleston Postal Distribution Center.

“There will be no career employee layoffs as part of this initiative,” the agency said in a release.

WSAZ has reached out to Gov. Justice’s office to see if the governor has received a response from the Postmaster General. A spokesperson tells WSAZ.com the only response the office has received is that the Postmaster received the governor’s letter.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.