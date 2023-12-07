Separate crashes close I-64

Separate crashes close I-64
Separate crashes close I-64(WDBJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 is closed late Wednesday night in both directions due to two separate crashes near the Grayson area, Carter County 911 dispatchers say.

They said one of the crashes happened on the eastbound side, while the other is in the westbound lanes.

There’s no word now about possible injuries.

The crashes were reported in the area of the 169-mile marker.

Both Kentucky State Police and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Additional details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ for the latest.

