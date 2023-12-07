Top 10 Friday ahead

But beware weekend weather changes
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fine Thursday afternoon featured wall to wall sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. While nice in comparison to the chilly grey skies of earlier in the week, the weather will ramp up to meet Top 10 status on Friday when highs soar into the 60s complete with a daylong sunny sky. Meanwhile the weekend is being advertised as a 50-50 affair with a springy Saturday to be followed by a nasty, cold rain Sunday.

Tonight Santa’s in town for the Charleston parade and with Jolly Saint Nick comes a drop in temperature thru the 40s during the march thru downtown into the 30s by dawn.

Friday’s sunny skies will team with a southwest breeze to propel highs into the mid-60s. Friday night parades include downtown Pikeville where the warm daytime feel with be just plain mild along Hambly Blvd.

Saturday’s skies will trend partly cloudy with only a slight risk of a morning sprinkle or passing shower. Highs will reach 65. Saturday night rain will develop, and heavy rains may muster some street flooding by Sunday morning. Rains into the afternoon will be joined by chilling winds as rain changes to wet snow during the afternoon-evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s will slide into the 40s by afternoon and then the 30s by late day-evening.

Sunday night into Monday we may see our first grassy and rooftop coating of snow, though inches are only likely in the mountains.

