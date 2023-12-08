Ashland progresses on Winchester Avenue streetscape project

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The city of Ashland is working to turn their downtown into what they call a more pedestrian friendly, walkable environment with a brand new streetscape on Winchester Avenue.

The city is currently in the second phase of a three-phase project. On Dec. 4, contractors began pouring concrete on the river side of the 1300 block, then moving down to the river side of the 1400 block to demolish the sidewalk.

The final product will take Winchester Avenue from 13th to 18th streets from four lanes to two, add reverse angle parking and mini-roundabouts at each intersection.

City officials say this project will create a more vibrant downtown.

“We have some very good bypasses with Greenup Avenue and Carter Avenue, so our downtown is set up honestly perfectly to have a more walkable main street type feel that Winchester Avenue can give us” City Commissioner Josh Blanton said.

The city says they hope the project is complete by the fall of 2024.

