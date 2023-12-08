Birth center in Charleston offering unique care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston is home to the state of West Virginia’s only birth center.

The suites at FamilyCare Birth Center have a regular bed and bath tub, all designed to create a more comfortable birthing experience.

“It’s a unique option for women, somewhere between the options of home birth and hospital birth,” said Certified Nurse Midwife Erin Listermann. She says at FamilyCare Birth Center women can find low-intervention births, and their only option for water births unless they deliver at home.

“The birth center is really nice because women can labor the way they want,” she said. “We don’t have pain medication here, so they’re free to move around, eat and drink whatever they feel like doing, and they get to go home a lot earlier than hospital, between four and 12 hours depending on several different factors.”

A big appeal is the ability to have anyone you choose to have with you in the birthing room through the whole process. Listermann says it’s empowering to give this care in a state that doesn’t always come first in health care.

“We focus on the woman being a participant in her health, and taking control of her pregnancy and birth experience,” she said.

You have to qualify to give birth here, dependent on your health risks and previous birth experiences.

You’re able to determine if you qualify by setting up an appointment.

The Birth Center is looking to hire certified midwives. To apply or set up an appointment, call 304-345-2229.

