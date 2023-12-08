‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Police said multiple pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck hit a crowd of people Thursday evening in Bakersfield, California.

People were struck while they were waiting for the city’s annual Christmas parade to begin.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.

According to Bakersfield police, the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital.

The city’s vice mayor posted on social media that the driver of the truck backed into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

The parade was delayed and had to be rerouted.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
