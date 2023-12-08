Boone County man arrested on child pornography charges

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on child pornography charges in Boone County on Thursday.

According to West Virginia State Police, Gregory Hager, 38, of Madison, was taken into custody.

A release from WVSP says a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Riverside Drive in Madison. Child sexual abuse material was found on a device in the home.

Hager was then arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

The release says Hager was employed as a systems administrator for the Boone County Commission.

Hager is currently being held a South Central Regional Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.