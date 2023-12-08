Contraflow confusion

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many drivers have been caught off guard this week following a change to a construction zone on I-64 in Cabell County.

Drivers on I-64 east who enter the left contraflow lane near the 29th Street exit in Huntington find themselves without the option of getting off the interstate earlier than the Milton exit.

When the change was first made, no signs were up alerting drivers. The West Virginia Department of Transportation says signs giving a heads up are now in place, but not everyone is noticing them, and WSAZ is still hearing about drivers having to go to Milton and turn around.

Cara Masters was almost late for her job near the Huntington Mall Thursday morning.

“People have a schedule,” she said, “and a lot of times, if someone is already rushing to work, and then they’re already making that 16-minute turnaround to get where they need to get to, it’s putting them behind schedule.”

Kelly Pinkston is a veterinarian at Help for Animals near the mall. She says she, her coworkers, and their clients have been caught off guard by the lack of access to the mall exit as well.

“I didn’t realize what lane I was supposed to be in,” Pinkston said. “I was irritated, because I was trying to get home, and as usual, I was running behind,” Pinkston said.

Drivers traveling east on I-64 coming from Huntington and wanting to get off at the Merritts Creek or mall exits will want to stay in the right lane as you approach the area near the 29th Street exit.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the east end of the contraflow lane from Merritts Creek toward the mall is expected to be in place until fall of next year toward the end of the project, pending weather. They say the west end of the contraflow lane from 29th Street to near the Merritts Creek exit is expected to be in place until next summer.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.